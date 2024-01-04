BLB&B Advisors LLC Sells 4,558 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

BLB&B Advisors LLC reduced its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 24.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,990 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,558 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Target during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 150.6% in the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 213 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total value of $522,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,019,778.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total value of $522,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,019,778.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at $6,354,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,127,520. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Target from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. HSBC assumed coverage on Target in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Target from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.88.

Target Stock Performance

NYSE:TGT traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $139.24. 498,296 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,866,648. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.12. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $102.93 and a 1-year high of $181.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $128.60 and a 200 day moving average of $125.68.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.62. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

Target Profile



Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.



