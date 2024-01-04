BMO Nasdaq 100 Equity Hedged to CAD Index ETF (TSE:ZQQ) Trading Down 1.8%

BMO Nasdaq 100 Equity Hedged to CAD Index ETF (TSE:ZQQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$115.68 and last traded at C$116.28. 55,568 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 44,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$118.43.

BMO Nasdaq 100 Equity Hedged to CAD Index ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$112.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$109.08.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BMO Nasdaq 100 Equity Hedged to CAD Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Nasdaq 100 Equity Hedged to CAD Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.