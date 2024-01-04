Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Price Target Raised to $156.00 at Truist Financial

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by research analysts at Truist Financial from $126.00 to $156.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.41% from the stock’s previous close.

BCC has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boise Cascade presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.20.

NYSE BCC traded up $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $125.39. 53,301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,937. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $113.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.19. Boise Cascade has a fifty-two week low of $59.32 and a fifty-two week high of $131.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.61.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.11. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 23.21%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 12.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boise Cascade news, Director Sue Ying Taylor sold 1,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.49, for a total transaction of $170,575.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,695.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Boise Cascade news, Director Sue Ying Taylor sold 1,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.49, for a total transaction of $170,575.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,695.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven C. Cooper sold 5,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total transaction of $545,987.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 429 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,272 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,026 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,651 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

