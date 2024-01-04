BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Short Interest Update

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,080,000 shares, a decrease of 7.7% from the November 30th total of 6,590,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 149.5% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 549 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in BorgWarner by 49,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 982 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 816 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 941 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on BorgWarner from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Guggenheim raised shares of BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BorgWarner has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.91.

BorgWarner Trading Up 0.5 %

BorgWarner stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.19. 452,033 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,572,073. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.58. BorgWarner has a twelve month low of $31.63 and a twelve month high of $51.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.36.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Research analysts predict that BorgWarner will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is presently 14.19%.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

