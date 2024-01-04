Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Acquires 180 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 14.9% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 87,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,328,000 after purchasing an additional 11,361 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 58,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,881,000 after buying an additional 4,174 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 21.9% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,133,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 315,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,324,000 after acquiring an additional 4,328 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 2.4 %

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $86.99 on Thursday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $70.61 and a 1-year high of $94.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.20.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.