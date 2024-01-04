Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Acquires 6,037 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 456,968 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,037 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises 2.2% of Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $24,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $460,136,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 36.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,574,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,959,000 after acquiring an additional 7,144,154 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,184,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,369,000 after acquiring an additional 4,567,129 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 20.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,010,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marks Wealth LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter worth $86,375,000.

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $54.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $28.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $51.38 and a 1 year high of $55.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.56.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

