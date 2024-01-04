Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Acquires 87,790 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,155,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,790 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up about 9.6% of Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd owned approximately 0.48% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $107,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carlson Capital Management increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 8,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 21,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 9,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hendershot Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 27,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $54.72 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $44.38 and a twelve month high of $56.00.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

