Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Buys 2,636 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,644 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth $362,000. Parkwood LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 398,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,817,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $439,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 124,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,365,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares in the last quarter.

VTI opened at $233.31 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $189.46 and a 52-week high of $238.74.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

