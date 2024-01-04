Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May (BATS:FMAY)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd reduced its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May (BATS:FMAY – Free Report) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,023 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd owned 0.22% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FMAY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May by 0.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 81,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 25,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May by 483.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 90,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Wealth Services LLC increased its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 165,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS FMAY opened at $41.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $491.50 million, a P/E ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.29.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (FMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FMAY was launched on May 15, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

