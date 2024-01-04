Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 0.2% of Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 117,700.0% during the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 73,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,795,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC now owns 73,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,410,000. Finally, Axiom Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $206,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 2.7 %

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $194.17 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $183.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.98. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $161.67 and a 12-month high of $205.49.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.