Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Has $10.43 Million Stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd reduced its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,026 shares during the quarter. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for 0.9% of Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd owned about 0.14% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $10,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $49.66 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.60. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $47.03 and a twelve month high of $51.22.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

