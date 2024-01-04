Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Has $33.45 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 637,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,473 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd owned 0.61% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $33,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 22,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 245.1% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 109,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,120,000 after purchasing an additional 77,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, G2 Capital Management LLC OH boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 163,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,141,000 after buying an additional 9,054 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DFAS opened at $57.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $48.66 and a 1-year high of $60.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.45.

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

