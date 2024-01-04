Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Has $347,000 Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,881 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter worth $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total value of $7,860,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 180,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,596,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on HON. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.90.

Get Our Latest Research Report on HON

Honeywell International Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $204.53 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $195.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.35. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.88 and a 52-week high of $217.22. The stock has a market cap of $134.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.05.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.