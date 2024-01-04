Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Has $527,000 Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 27.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,341 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VOO. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% in the second quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO opened at $430.76 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $417.30 and a 200-day moving average of $409.47. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $348.06 and a fifty-two week high of $438.84. The company has a market capitalization of $344.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.