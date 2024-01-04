Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Purchases Shares of 698 Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in Deere & Company by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 0.9% in the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. REDW Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. 66.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $530.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.83.

Deere & Company Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of DE opened at $393.39 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $377.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $395.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $110.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.06. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $345.55 and a 52-week high of $450.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by $0.80. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 45.91%. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.44 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 28.5 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.96%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

