Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Takes Position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 50.0% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. 22.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $65.73 on Thursday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $55.98 and a 52-week high of $67.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $792.06 million, a PE ratio of 43.53 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.33.

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (IMCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consisting of US mid-cap stocks with both growth and value characteristics. IMCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

