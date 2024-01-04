Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Takes Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 242.1% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 65 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 462.5% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 90 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000.

MDY opened at $494.33 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $474.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $472.58. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $424.22 and a 1-year high of $513.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

