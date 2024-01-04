BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Shares Gap Down to $2.55

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.55, but opened at $2.48. BRF shares last traded at $2.48, with a volume of 271,410 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BRFS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded BRF from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BRF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.00.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.67 and a 200 day moving average of $2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.29.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. BRF had a negative net margin of 5.54% and a negative return on equity of 25.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Brf S.A. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRFS. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in BRF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 234,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 3,936 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of BRF by 35.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 4,999 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in BRF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 511,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 7,861 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of BRF by 82.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 27,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 12,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of BRF by 56.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 13,036 shares during the period. 8.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BRF SA engages in raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, pet food, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and turkey; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole, and cut chicken, roosters, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs, as well as chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna.

