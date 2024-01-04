BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.23.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BBIO. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, Director Frank Mccormick sold 100,000 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total transaction of $4,206,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 627,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,400,599.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Randal W. Scott sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Frank Mccormick sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total value of $4,206,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 627,689 shares in the company, valued at $26,400,599.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 28.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 502,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,102,000 after buying an additional 15,368 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 52.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 20,117 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,424,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,655,000 after buying an additional 92,429 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the first quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 3.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,079,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,953,000 after buying an additional 33,792 shares during the period. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BBIO opened at $37.85 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.54. BridgeBio Pharma has a 12-month low of $7.14 and a 12-month high of $44.32. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 1.08.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $4.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 million. Sell-side analysts predict that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.9 EPS for the current year.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include AG10 and BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor, which is Phase 2 clinical trial to treat achondroplasia in pediatric patients; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

