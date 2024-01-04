Bridges Investment Management Inc. Acquires 15,643 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,643 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $15,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lithia Motors in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its holdings in Lithia Motors by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LAD. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $348.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Lithia Motors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Lithia Motors from $275.00 to $259.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lithia Motors has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $324.89.

Lithia Motors Stock Down 6.7 %

LAD opened at $303.16 on Thursday. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $201.48 and a twelve month high of $331.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $280.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $290.50.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $9.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.99 by ($0.74). Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 3.41%. The company had revenue of $8.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $11.08 EPS. Lithia Motors’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 36.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Lithia Motors Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 5.33%.

Lithia Motors Profile

(Free Report)

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer. The company operates through Domestic, Import, and Luxury segments. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells body and parts for the new vehicles under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.