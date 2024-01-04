Bridges Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 636 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $2,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in KLA in the second quarter worth $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 118.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 81 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in KLA in the third quarter worth about $34,000. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KLA stock opened at $552.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $355.88 and a twelve month high of $597.43. The company has a market cap of $75.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $542.72 and its 200 day moving average is $500.07.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.35. KLA had a return on equity of 119.24% and a net margin of 30.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 23.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.01%.

KLAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on KLA in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of KLA from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. New Street Research began coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $730.00 price objective on the stock. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on KLA in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KLA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $527.94.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

