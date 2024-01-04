Bridges Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $4,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 950.0% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $95.42 on Thursday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.23 and a 52-week high of $105.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.38.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 129.48% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.27.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $942,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,447 shares in the company, valued at $18,703,629.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

