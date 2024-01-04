Bridges Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,148 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $4,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Riverview Trust Co grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 57.4% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TXN. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.55.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $166.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $156.58 and a 200-day moving average of $163.83. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $139.48 and a 52-week high of $188.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 5.69.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 45.23%. Equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 67.53%.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $1,789,627.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,319.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

