Bridges Investment Management Inc. Has $18.16 Million Stock Holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. owned 0.23% of Chemed worth $18,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Chemed by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Chemed by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in Chemed by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC grew its holdings in Chemed by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Chemed by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Chemed alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CHE shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Chemed from $576.00 to $604.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chemed in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Chemed Stock Performance

NYSE:CHE opened at $573.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 35.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.43. Chemed Co. has a fifty-two week low of $481.99 and a fifty-two week high of $596.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $578.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $541.28.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $564.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.42 million. Chemed had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 32.87%. Chemed’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.74 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 19.39 EPS for the current year.

Chemed Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Chemed’s payout ratio is 9.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.68, for a total transaction of $2,803,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,968 shares in the company, valued at $63,338,898.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.68, for a total transaction of $2,803,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,338,898.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Patrick Williams sold 6,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.85, for a total transaction of $3,503,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,240,010.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,531 shares of company stock valued at $13,596,105 over the last ninety days. 4.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chemed Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.