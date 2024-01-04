Bridges Investment Management Inc. Has $35.35 Million Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,320 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,490 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up about 1.3% of Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $35,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its holdings in Adobe by 57.6% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Adobe by 314.3% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter worth about $32,000. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $571.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $260.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $592.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $547.19. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $318.60 and a twelve month high of $633.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $565.00 to $611.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $617.21.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total transaction of $19,144,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,106,763.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total transaction of $53,105.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,144.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total transaction of $19,144,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 377,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,106,763.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,466 shares of company stock valued at $22,290,302. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

