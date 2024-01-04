Bridges Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,474 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136,460.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,396,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,698,392,000 after acquiring an additional 205,245,648 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 88.1% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,248,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,257,000 after purchasing an additional 584,672 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,072,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,596,000 after purchasing an additional 376,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 141,482.4% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 353,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,189,000 after purchasing an additional 353,706 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $206.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $46.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $197.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.38. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $216.57.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

