Bridges Investment Management Inc. Purchases 185,108 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 128.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 329,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 185,108 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $14,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Copart by 1,212.2% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Copart by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Copart by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its stake in Copart by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 286,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,998,000 after purchasing an additional 13,666 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Copart by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,968,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,881,905,000 after buying an additional 270,867 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Copart

In other Copart news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $5,021,119.95. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 50,681,963 shares in the company, valued at $2,525,482,216.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $5,021,119.95. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 50,681,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,525,482,216.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen Fisher sold 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $7,310,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Copart Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ CPRT opened at $46.83 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.98. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.25 and a 12-month high of $51.53. The firm has a market cap of $44.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.31 and a beta of 1.20.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $987.90 million. Copart had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 33.14%. Copart’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CPRT shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Copart from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Argus started coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Copart from $39.50 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Copart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.

About Copart

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

