Bridges Investment Management Inc. Purchases 6,321 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 41.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,658 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,321 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Pool worth $7,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 2.5% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in Pool by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in Pool by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 971 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Pool by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Pool by 0.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,632 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Pool alerts:

Pool Stock Down 3.7 %

NASDAQ:POOL opened at $373.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Pool Co. has a twelve month low of $296.89 and a twelve month high of $423.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $358.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $358.56.

Pool Announces Dividend

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Pool had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 39.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 13.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Pool’s payout ratio is 31.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

POOL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $371.00 to $368.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Pool from $375.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Pool in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Pool in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Pool from $315.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $381.82.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on POOL

About Pool

(Free Report)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.