Bridges Investment Management Inc. Sells 233 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $2,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 106.3% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.8% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 1,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $587.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $555.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $533.57.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

ROP stock opened at $531.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $416.77 and a 1 year high of $551.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $525.85 and a 200 day moving average of $500.97. The company has a market cap of $56.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.01.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.11. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 48.77%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.66 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total transaction of $234,772.27. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,076,411.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 250 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.93, for a total value of $131,482.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,052,866.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total transaction of $234,772.27. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,317 shares in the company, valued at $4,076,411.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 979 shares of company stock worth $500,817 in the last three months. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

