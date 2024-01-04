Bridges Investment Management Inc. Sells 270 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,990 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 100.0% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 50.0% during the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 71.1% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 77 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 95.1% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 80 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 313.6% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of INTU opened at $591.14 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $566.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $525.80. The company has a market cap of $165.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $370.62 and a twelve month high of $631.07.

Intuit Announces Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 39.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on INTU shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Intuit from $575.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Intuit from $605.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Intuit from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $530.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $587.67.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.92, for a total value of $1,015,982.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,631 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.92, for a total transaction of $1,015,982.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total value of $53,283,601.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,170,662.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

