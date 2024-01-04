Bridges Investment Management Inc. Sells 3,622 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,776 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,622 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $9,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GNRC. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Generac by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Generac during the first quarter worth $30,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in Generac in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 1,066.7% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. 87.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total transaction of $29,190.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,557.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total value of $29,190.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,557.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total value of $583,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,618,684.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,725,690. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $119.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.48. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.86 and a 12 month high of $156.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.95, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.43.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 4.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GNRC has been the topic of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Generac from $179.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Generac from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Guggenheim raised shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Generac in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.55.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

