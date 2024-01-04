Bridges Investment Management Inc. Sells 6,437 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 138,284 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,437 shares during the quarter. Old Dominion Freight Line comprises about 2.0% of Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Bridges Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $56,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4,027.8% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,294,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 29.8% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 26,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,979,000 after buying an additional 6,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter valued at about $758,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $425.00 to $405.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $358.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $471.00 to $473.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $394.95.

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of ODFL stock opened at $385.12 on Thursday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $280.24 and a 1-year high of $438.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $42.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.26, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $394.14 and a 200-day moving average of $396.71.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.20. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 21.16%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total transaction of $4,681,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 801,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,511,710.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total value of $4,681,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 801,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,511,710.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 24,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.59, for a total value of $9,413,219.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 766,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,486,444.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

