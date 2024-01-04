Bridges Investment Management Inc. Sells 8,903 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 166,682 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 8,903 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $21,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EOG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in EOG Resources by 100,317.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 538,528,863 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $61,629,243,000 after purchasing an additional 537,992,573 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,299,584 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,161,014,000 after buying an additional 1,005,328 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 33,923,655 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,882,219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,348,650 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in EOG Resources by 4.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,791,379 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,463,845,000 after acquiring an additional 551,835 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in EOG Resources by 3.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,183,166 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,391,507,000 after purchasing an additional 368,745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

EOG stock opened at $124.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.52 and a twelve month high of $137.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $122.81 and its 200-day moving average is $124.65. The company has a market cap of $72.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.41.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 32.11%. Equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $164.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $155.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Bank of America increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $143.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $156.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.95.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Stories

