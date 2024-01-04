Bridges Investment Management Inc. Trims Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,925 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Bridges Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $46,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 145,777.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 223,496,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,881,822,000 after buying an additional 223,342,974 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,744,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 20,209.9% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,299,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,436 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,099,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,734,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,200,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $605,537,000 after purchasing an additional 614,310 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWF stock opened at $295.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $75.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $289.11 and its 200 day moving average is $279.56. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $209.27 and a 52 week high of $305.35.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

