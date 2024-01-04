Bridges Investment Management Inc. Trims Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,569 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $7,945,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 42.6% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 49,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after purchasing an additional 14,714 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 57.9% during the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IWR stock opened at $75.91 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $64.66 and a one year high of $78.37. The firm has a market cap of $29.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.12.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

