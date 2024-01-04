Bridges Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,150,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,204 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 3.3% of Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $94,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $46.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.38. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.48 and a 12-month high of $48.16.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

