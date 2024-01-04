Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Short Interest Update

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the November 30th total of 1,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 354,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:BHF opened at $51.63 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.77 and its 200-day moving average is $49.46. Brighthouse Financial has a 52-week low of $39.24 and a 52-week high of $60.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.24.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $4.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.15. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 35.83% and a positive return on equity of 20.78%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial will post 14.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BHF. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a "neutral" rating to a "sell" rating and cut their price target for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an "underperform" rating and issued a $50.00 target price (down previously from $54.00) on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $50.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BHF. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,758,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,012,000 after acquiring an additional 46,528 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,829,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,907,000 after acquiring an additional 147,231 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,354,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,616,000 after acquiring an additional 94,816 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,073,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,496,000 after acquiring an additional 475,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,033,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,950,000 after acquiring an additional 12,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

