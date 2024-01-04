Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Short Interest Update

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the November 30th total of 1,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 354,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.
NASDAQ:BHF opened at $51.63 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.77 and its 200-day moving average is $49.46. Brighthouse Financial has a 52-week low of $39.24 and a 52-week high of $60.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.24.
Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $4.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.15. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 35.83% and a positive return on equity of 20.78%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial will post 14.96 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BHF. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,758,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,012,000 after acquiring an additional 46,528 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,829,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,907,000 after acquiring an additional 147,231 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,354,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,616,000 after acquiring an additional 94,816 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,073,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,496,000 after acquiring an additional 475,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,033,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,950,000 after acquiring an additional 12,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.
Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.
