Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,213 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westshore Wealth LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 3,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Stolper Co raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stolper Co now owns 26,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 9,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% in the second quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% in the second quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BMY opened at $52.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.35. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $48.25 and a 52-week high of $75.18.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.24. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 51.59%. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 57.87%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the biopharmaceutical company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BMY. StockNews.com raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.41.

In other news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner purchased 3,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.86 per share, with a total value of $150,049.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,878,702.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner purchased 3,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.86 per share, with a total value of $150,049.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,878,702.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher S. Boerner bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.78 per share, for a total transaction of $99,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,115,412.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 13,571 shares of company stock valued at $672,994. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

