British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) Insider Tadeu Marroco Buys 6 Shares

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS – Get Free Report) insider Tadeu Marroco purchased 6 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,338 ($29.77) per share, with a total value of £140.28 ($178.63).

Tadeu Marroco also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 6th, Tadeu Marroco acquired 7 shares of British American Tobacco stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,309 ($29.40) per share, for a total transaction of £161.63 ($205.82).

On Wednesday, November 1st, Tadeu Marroco purchased 6 shares of British American Tobacco stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,474 ($31.50) per share, for a total transaction of £148.44 ($189.02).

BATS stock opened at GBX 2,352 ($29.95) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,424.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,525.71. The stock has a market cap of £52.68 billion, a PE ratio of 602.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.32. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a one year low of GBX 2,233 ($28.43) and a one year high of GBX 3,374 ($42.96). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.06, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a GBX 57.72 ($0.74) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st. This is a positive change from British American Tobacco’s previous dividend of $54.45. This represents a yield of 1.87%. British American Tobacco’s payout ratio is 5,968.99%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($34.38) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($44.57) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,100 ($52.21) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

