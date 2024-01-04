Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Bought by Segment Wealth Management LLC

Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,900 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises about 2.2% of Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $21,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 76.5% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total value of $156,442.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,539,090. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total value of $156,442.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,539,090. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total transaction of $2,232,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,980,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,943 shares of company stock worth $47,543,682. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded up $6.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1,065.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 571,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,279,747. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market cap of $498.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $989.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $908.13. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $549.99 and a one year high of $1,151.82.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.43% and a net margin of 39.31%. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 43.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a $5.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 63.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Summit Insights raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $1,010.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $944.67.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

