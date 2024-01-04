Brokerages Set Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) Price Target at $2.68

Shares of Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.68.
OTLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Oatly Group from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Oatly Group from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th.
Oatly Group Price Performance
Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $187.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.48 million. Oatly Group had a negative return on equity of 35.66% and a negative net margin of 31.43%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oatly Group will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oatly Group
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Oatly Group by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 7,103 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Oatly Group by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 117,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 7,823 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Oatly Group during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Oatly Group during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Oatly Group by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 14,969 shares during the period. 21.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Oatly Group
Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; cooking products, including cooking cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, whipping cream, vanilla custard and spreads in a variety of flavors; and ready-to-go drinks.
