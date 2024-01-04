Brokers Issue Forecasts for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s FY2028 Earnings (NASDAQ:CORT)

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) – HC Wainwright issued their FY2028 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 2nd. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $1.88 per share for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Corcept Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $0.91 per share.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CORT. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Corcept Therapeutics from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Truist Financial raised shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.81.

Stock Performance

Shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock opened at $25.39 on Thursday. Corcept Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $17.86 and a 52 week high of $34.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.76.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 20.20%. The business had revenue of $123.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,424,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $347,366,000 after buying an additional 376,774 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,332,077 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $264,915,000 after purchasing an additional 458,414 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 2.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,740,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,754,000 after purchasing an additional 114,571 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 2.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,499,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,217,000 after purchasing an additional 89,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 4.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,254,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,159,000 after purchasing an additional 100,459 shares during the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $61,512.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $61,512.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sean Maduck sold 3,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.24, for a total value of $95,285.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,005,136.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 79,421 shares of company stock worth $2,167,856. Insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, endocrine, and neurological disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.



