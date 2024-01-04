Brokers Set Expectations for Antero Resources Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:AR)

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Antero Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 2nd. Zacks Research analyst A. Kanoria now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.66. The consensus estimate for Antero Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.59 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Antero Resources’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.39 EPS.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 15.76%.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on AR. StockNews.com raised Antero Resources to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Antero Resources from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price target on Antero Resources from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho cut Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Antero Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.83.

Shares of NYSE AR opened at $22.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Antero Resources has a fifty-two week low of $19.91 and a fifty-two week high of $30.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 3.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.25.

In related news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 3,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total transaction of $103,523.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 105,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,159,432.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Antero Resources by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,520,782 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $698,477,000 after buying an additional 113,864 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Antero Resources by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,045,684 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $255,045,000 after buying an additional 519,552 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Antero Resources by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,458,616 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $217,832,000 after buying an additional 77,267 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Antero Resources by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,881,657 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $200,036,000 after buying an additional 2,814,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Antero Resources by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,323,092 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $193,043,000 after buying an additional 2,517,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Exploration, Development and Production of Natural Gas, NGLs and Oil; Marketing and Utilization of Excess Firm Transportation Capacity; and Midstream Services Through Our Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

