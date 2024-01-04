Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM) Shares Bought by DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 24.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 45,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 29,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 6,318 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 2nd quarter worth about $14,688,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 467.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,397,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,593 shares during the period. Finally, Check Capital Management Inc. CA increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 464.7% in the 1st quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA now owns 56,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 46,245 shares during the period. 61.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $50.92 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $37.50 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $33.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.10.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Performance

Shares of BAM stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.59. 89,468 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 690,951. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.83. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a twelve month low of $28.35 and a twelve month high of $40.85.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 51.79% and a return on equity of 91.07%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently 105.79%.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

Featured Stories

