Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) Short Interest Up 7.6% in December

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,400 shares, a growth of 7.6% from the November 30th total of 30,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 12,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BBU shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Brookfield Business Partners from $25.00 to $26.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Desjardins set a $30.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.70.

Brookfield Business Partners Stock Performance

Brookfield Business Partners Stock Performance

Brookfield Business Partners stock opened at $19.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.58. Brookfield Business Partners has a one year low of $12.22 and a one year high of $22.72.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($1.05). The company had revenue of $14.40 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 2.21% and a net margin of 0.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Brookfield Business Partners will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Business Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -624.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Brookfield Business Partners news, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 132,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total transaction of $327,769.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,368,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,010,150.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,809,997 shares of company stock valued at $3,968,267.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 12,609 shares in the last quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON boosted its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 2.5% in the second quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 27,973,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $481,975,000 after buying an additional 686,614 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 2.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 27,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 22.6% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 86,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 15,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners in the second quarter worth about $19,467,000. 79.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializing in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, infrastructure services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments.

