Brown Advisory Inc. Acquires 141,219 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,156,088 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 141,219 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $397,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in Gartner by 2.7% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 38,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Gartner by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 912 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Gartner by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Gartner in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Gartner by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 122,804 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,197,000 after purchasing an additional 7,377 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE IT traded up $3.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $430.98. The stock had a trading volume of 26,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,736. The company has a market capitalization of $33.59 billion, a PE ratio of 36.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $421.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $374.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $292.60 and a 12 month high of $469.58.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 206.71% and a net margin of 15.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

Gartner announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, November 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Akhil Jain sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.56, for a total transaction of $40,056.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,326,254.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP William James Wartinbee III sold 416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.09, for a total value of $167,685.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,676,920.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Akhil Jain sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.56, for a total value of $40,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,326,254.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,130 shares of company stock worth $35,180,674 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IT shares. StockNews.com upgraded Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $380.25.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

