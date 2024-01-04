Brown Advisory Inc. Acquires 16,278 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 941,885 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,278 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $200,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 11,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 8,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTI stock traded up $0.55 on Thursday, hitting $233.92. 782,424 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,092,519. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.39. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $189.46 and a one year high of $238.74.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

