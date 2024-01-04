Brown Advisory Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,352,023 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,773 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 0.95% of Pinterest worth $171,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Pinterest by 1,093.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Pinterest in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 72.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Pinterest

In other news, insider Christine Deputy sold 22,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total transaction of $837,046.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 222,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,306,774.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Pinterest news, insider Christine Deputy sold 22,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total transaction of $837,046.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 222,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,306,774.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total transaction of $53,107.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,400,075.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,932 shares of company stock valued at $3,597,965 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PINS. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup upgraded Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Pinterest from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Pinterest from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.97.

Pinterest Stock Down 0.2 %

Pinterest stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.79. 1,656,057 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,378,356. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.60 and a 1-year high of $38.24. The firm has a market cap of $24.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.34.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.06. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 1.98% and a negative net margin of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $763.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.34 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

