Brown Advisory Inc. Cuts Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Brown Advisory Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,525,802 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 157,652 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 0.59% of NXP Semiconductors worth $305,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 126,900 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $25,370,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,704 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 9.0% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,941 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.3% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,769 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.2% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 171,771 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $34,341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,983 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.26, for a total value of $481,791.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,687,922.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Martino Ronald sold 5,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.43, for a total value of $1,085,180.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,363,538.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.26, for a total transaction of $481,791.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,687,922.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,261 shares of company stock valued at $4,776,057. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on NXPI. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.88.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI traded down $7.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $208.43. 1,082,134 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,737,965. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $205.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $153.10 and a 12 month high of $238.27. The company has a market cap of $53.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.60.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 21.43%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.63 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.63%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

