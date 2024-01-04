Brown Advisory Inc. Decreases Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Brown Advisory Inc. lowered its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 22.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,535,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,046,862 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 0.20% of Charles Schwab worth $194,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHW. Cloverfields Capital Group LP increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 11.5% in the first quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 50,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 5,246 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 334.1% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 55,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 42,535 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 135,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,705,000 after buying an additional 47,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Charles Schwab by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $748,106.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,722,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,548,672. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total transaction of $434,876.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,208 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $748,106.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,722,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,548,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,402 shares of company stock valued at $1,945,960. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of SCHW traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $67.57. 1,605,537 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,400,748. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $45.00 and a 1-year high of $86.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.01.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 30.14%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SCHW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.36.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SCHW

About Charles Schwab

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.